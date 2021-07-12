Online-only letter to the editor: Authoritarian propaganda

According to a 2019 study co-wrote by Sergei Guriev, a Russia-born economist who fled to France in 2013, authoritarian regimes over time have become less reliant on violence and mass repression to maintain control. It shows that authoritarians have increasingly resorted to manipulation of information as a means of control. Authoritarians increasingly seek to create an appearance of good performance, conceal state repression and imitate democracy.

Soviet Russia is described as the authoritarian/totalitarian half of the winning axis of World War II collapsing in 1991. Russia has returned to authoritarianism under Putin.

There’s a candid account online of growing up in Soviet Russia by Katya Soldak, an editor at Forbes, called "This Is How Propaganda Works: A Look Inside A Soviet Childhood," from 2017, which describes in good detail how control was maintained, in the Soviet Schools, demanding one "political clone" from all children.

In the seventh grade, when Katya didn’t wear her mandatory red tie, she was told by teachers in front of her classmates: “you’re a flaky, slimy person... your mother and your aunt were good, trustworthy individuals... but you didn’t take after them... you are a traitor.”

Such inevitably are children’s schools — with authoritarian propaganda.