Online-only letter to the editor: Baby boomer’s lamentation

I’m exactly the age of the midpoint of the baby boomer generation. This fact is not lost on me. Below is some basic information that should be contemplated by Americans.

About 21% of Americans are the 69.5 million Boomers (1949-1964), with 22.6 million older and 238.9 million younger in age. The average age of the 116th (2019-2021) Congress was 60.3 years, or primarily boomers.

Since 1965, real wages have increased 10.8%, while CEO pay has increased at least 1,753%; the dollar has lost 16.7% of its buying power; a four-year college cost has risen at least 139%; the global carbon dioxide concentrations have increased by 30.7%. Since the 1950s, FEMA reports an average of one additional weather disaster per year, or about 56 more disasters now than in 1965. In 1988, the infrastructure report card rating was a C and in 2021 it’s C-. From 1968 to 2017, there were 1,516,863 gun-related deaths on U.S. territory while the country’s war deaths total is about 1,396,735.

Shouldn’t a boomer honestly consider: how successful have we been in regards towards our descendants? And what can we do from this time forward once our shared responsibilities are acknowledged?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

