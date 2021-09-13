 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Battle pandemic globally
Thanks for the excellent, fact-based editorial about safety in our public schools ("Priority should be student safety, not politics," in the Missoulian on Sept. 5).

The democratically elected school board focuses on this and the best science based decisions call for pandemic prevention: masks, social distancing and vaccinations. In addition, to control this pandemic locally, we must battle it globally. This is where presidential leadership is called for: global vaccine access is necessary to finally bring an end to the cycles of variant caused spikes in infections and deaths.

Just like the democracy of the school board, we can weigh in on this policy: Ask President Biden (202-456-1111) to right the situation and encourage our senators and representatives (202-224-3121) to support this global action to ensure vaccine for all, that will also protect us locally.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

