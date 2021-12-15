Online only letter to the editor: Biden made the best of a bad situation

You said that the Biden Administration completely mismanaged our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Yet the Trump administration set up the terms of the withdrawal. None of our advisors anticipated the speed at which the Taliban would take over the country.

You said that many evacuees were not direct allies. Many of them were their families or close associates whose lives were in peril.

You said that there have been numerous instances of refugees committing rape. You have them convicted before any investigation or trial. What would you so about the thousands of Americans accused of rape each year?

Red tape and full court dockets can slow any legal process. The Afghan vetting process was speeded up for humanitarian reasons. What would you have done with those Afghan allies during a 1-2 year vetting process?

Are you sure the names on a terrorist watch list are actually the persons admitted to the US? Some names are very common and could include people who are loyal to the US.

Biden made the best of a bad situation. He did not separate children from their parents, lock anyone in a cage, drag his feet, or blame someone else for the problem.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

