Online-only letter to the editor: Bill exposes Montanans to nuclear risks

I attended the Montana Legislature’s hearing on House Bill 273, which would repeal nuclear reactor safeguards and voters’ rights guaranteed by Initiative 80.

I-80, which I campaigned for as a former Missoula resident, was approved by 65% of Montana’s voters despite record spending by nuclear interests. The hotly debated I-80 was endorsed by bipartisan Montana leaders, including former Sens. Mike Mansfield, John Melcher and Max Baucus; Republican Senate nominee Larry Williams, Congress member Pat Williams, and numerous legislators and newspapers.

Now, HB 273 proposes to overturn voters’ decision and abolish Montanans’ right to vote on nuclear facilities. HB 273’s backers claim today’s “new” nuclear reactors are safe and economical, yet HB-273 sneakily repeals Montana’s nuclear safety and liability standards and exposes taxpayers and property owners to large, long-term dangers and costs for nuclear accidents, radioactive waste and reactor decommissioning.