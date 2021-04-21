Online-only letter to the editor: Bill is about trapping, not hunting and fishing

House Bill 367 is about trapping, not about hunting and fishing.

HB 367, written to deceive, appears to amend the Constitution to add hunting and fishing as a right, yet those rights have been in our Constitution since 2004. Any legislator claiming this bill is about anything other than trapping is disingenuous at best, and outright manipulative and deceitful at worse.

The language of HB 367 dictates trapping to be the preferred manner of managing wildlife. Placing such language in the Constitution effectively stalls wildlife management in its tracks and prevents new knowledge from being implemented. Science is never static, it is always evolving.

Bill sponsor Rep. Paul Fielder, an admitted trapper, states trapping is a “heritage” right. Yet heritage activities often become distasteful over time and are eventually left in the past. We only have to look to slavery to see this, a heritage that for hundreds of years literally trapped some humans for the benefit of others, a heritage that took a civil war to end. One day trapping will go the way of slavery.