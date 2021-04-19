Online-only letter to the editor: Bill would financially shackle ratepayers

Senate Bill 379, if passed by this current Montana Legislature, would financially shackle ratepayers to Northwestern Energy's Colstrip corpse for the next 21 years or more.

We would be paying around $721 per customer per year for Northwestern Energy's existing share. Add $700 per year for new shares, and further add on increased costs for breakdowns. Northwestern Energy would be allowed to recover these costs regardless of whether the plant operates, or how it operates. Colstrip's remaining operation is a 35-year-old plant that keeps breaking down, so if you hope it keeps operating, don't hold your breath. Either way, we pay.

In the last April 14 hearing, bill sponsor Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick claimed $56 to $86 per year customer cost. He disregarded costs, listed by Public Service Commission staff, which would realistically be included sooner or later. The fox promises a one-chicken take, then after Montana legislators open up the coop, the fox decimates the whole flock. That's what corporate predators do for a living, especially those holding a monopoly.