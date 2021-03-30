Online-only letter to the editor: Bills favor extraction industries over citizens

With very little notice or awareness by the press or the public, House Bills 599 and 527 are being fast-tracked through the Montana Legislature to the governor’s desk.

These bills, taken together, rewrite existing open cut law in the state of Montana to the exclusive benefit of open cut gravel pit operators, and make it almost impossible for Montana citizens to use citizen-initiated zoning to control the establishment of extractive industrial operations in their communities.

If these operations could confine their harmful effects to their own property, there would be no problem. The truth is that they can’t do that. Changing the current laws to favor the extraction industries as a special class of property owners will cause great harm to citizens who find themselves in the way of these operations through no fault of their own.