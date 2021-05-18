Online-only letter to the editor: Bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

It appears that we might actually have a bipartisan Jan. 6. commission forming as a result of the efforts of the House of Representatives. Wonder of wonders! The two sides actually came together and agreed on something, kinda.

Evidently the commission won’t have any current acting employees of the government on it. This means that we, the people, are going to be cheated out of watching Reps. Jim Jordan and Louie Gohmert demonstrate their desire to get to the bottom of the Benghazi attack and find Hillary’s emails!

Anyone who has a head on their shoulders and has seen the video of the demonstration that day realizes it was just either a peaceful group of supporters of the dear leader or a crazed bunch of Black Lives Matter/Antifa protesters.

There was absolutely no storming of the Capitol by rage-fueled MAGA-hat-wearing people carrying Trump flags urged on by the highest people of the previous administration. That’s something that we simply don’t want a bipartisan commission to reveal.

We really don’t want sitting members of Congress or the former administration to testify under oath about their actions and/or participation leading up to and during the insurrection. Can’t have that, nope.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0