Online-only letter to the editor: Call on Daines, Rosendale to help pass Blackfood Clearwater Stewardship Act

Western Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities that attract anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine that there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) is a culmination of over a decade of work by some of these very same locals. Centered around the community of Seeley Lake, the BCSA would protect key tributaries of the Blackfoot and Clearwater rivers, including Monture Creek, the North Fork of the Blackfoot, and the West Fork of the Clearwater. Some of our most prized fish species reside in these waters and year after year we flock to these streams to cast our lines at rising cutthroats and enjoy the beauty of this iconic Montana landscape.