Online-only letter to the editor: Carbon tax could fund worker retraining

U.S. fossil fuel companies received $8.2 billion (billions!) in government aid from the first coronavirus relief bill passed in early 2020. Then they laid off 58,000 workers (The Guardian, published April 2).

Marathon Petroleum got $2.1 billion and laid off 2000 workers. That’s one million dollars per lost job. (Read that again. Let it sink in.) National Oilwell Varco got half a billion and laid off 22% of their workforce. That’s nearly 8,000 jobs.

Where did the money go? Fossil fuel profits, that’s where. It makes a lot more sense to raise funds with a carbon tax and then spend it in a way that’s going to create jobs, such as by bootstrapping the new energy economy and through worker retraining for the millions of new jobs it offers. I think I could round up 58,000 people willing to enroll in such a program.

There are several energy bills in Congress now that are Republican-friendly (market-based and revenue-neutral). Send an email to your congressmen summarizing your personal thoughts on this.

Art Beane,

Bigfork

