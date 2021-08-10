Online-only letter to the editor: Care for our common home

The pulp mill in Frenchtown was regularly polluting the valley with thick, brown, smelly emissions when I graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula in 1978. Many people complained. Many people wanted to do something about this pollution.

Now when forest fire smoke blankets Missoula and the Bitterroot, most of the parched West Coast, and has even spread as far as the East Coast, who is concerned about our climate crisis? All life is affected in one way or another by rising atmospheric temperatures, whether or not it seems personal.

Check your carbon footprint with an easy online search tool backed by well-researched scientific data. Ask your legislators to support the Energy and Innovation Carbon Dividend Act; it would reduce climate-heating greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and put money in your pocket.

Several “Montana, The Last Best Place” stickers and magnets are in my home. This Earth, our common home, is the only best place to sustain life as we know it. Care.

Kathleen Brown,

Santa Clarita, California

