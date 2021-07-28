 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Care if unvaccinated catch COVID?
I wonder if a person who spent 1+ years following Centers for Disease Control recommendations and received a COVID vaccination really cares if someone who disregarded the CDC and/or didn’t get vaccinated gets COVID?

Mark Millhouse,

Huson

