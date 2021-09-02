 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Carlino understands housing issues, renters
Missoulians looking for places to live are intimately aware of our housing crisis, being more dire now than ever before.

Fifty-three percent of Missoulians are renters, while our city council is made up of almost entirely homeowners. As a renter, I feel the pressure of all of the barriers for renting in Missoula, and as a city council candidate, I intend to do everything we can to ensure we pass bold solutions to these barriers.

The city council needs to do much more than push for a token amount of affordable housing developments. I am committed to passing city ordinances and zoning regulations that will address the roots of this housing crisis. On city council we must take the following actions:

  • Regulate vacation rentals to prevent the loss of residential neighborhoods to Airbnb/VRBO.
  • Fully fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
  • Reform our TIF (tax increment financing) funds to fund housing instead of the Council continuing to fund more big businesses.
  • Create a universal background check/rental application system, so that renters don’t have to pay a fee each time that they apply to a rental.
  • Create renter protections to lower barriers to renting and to help people stay in their rentals.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula

