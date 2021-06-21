Online-only letter to the editor: Cause of fear and anger

I think I‘v finally figured it out. The cause of the anger and fear in the Republicans in Congress. It’s obvious to me from readily available footage, provided by tourists on vacation, that the Capitol is a very dangerous place to work.

There are hordes of FBI agents disguised as various factions of the citizenry beating the Capitol Police Force with anything available! Of course the absence of any BLM or Antifa flags being used to beat a cop is probably due to careful liberal editing. Squirting bear spray, tear gas, and who knows what into the ensuing melee is guaranteed to cause one to smear feces about, after all, multiple people have soiled themselves in the excitement!

Geez! Talk about a tough working environment!

I’m sure if the Democrats weren’t so involved in passing their socialist agenda of improving conditions in America in general, they’d hop on board the crazy train.

If I had to work every day in these conditions, I’d be angry too!

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1