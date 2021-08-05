Online-only letter to the editor: Central American climate and human migration

On the U.S. government National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website, one can bring up a current climate map of Central America, which should interest anyone concerned about illegal entry across the U.S. Southern Border. It seems that perhaps about 50% of the labor force in Guatemala, and 25% of Nicaraguans, are in agriculture (Montana is 17%).

From the NOAA map at this time, it shows an area of much of the Atlantico Sur region of Nicaragua has over a 4-inch rainfall deficit since May. Its normal yearly rainfall is similar to Atlanta’s (46”). Atlanta’s 2012 extreme drought was a 10-inch deficit. This Nicaraguan drought area is larger than our state of Vermont and has around 415,000 people. Calculation indicates roughly 73,000 affected farm workers.

There is also an area of one-third of Guatemala that has had too much rain, and more rain is predicted. A quick calculation indicates as much as about 2 million of the agricultural labor force affected in this area of about one-and-a-half Vermont’s in area.

There is also about an equal area as the above with flooding in Costa Rica and Panama but these country’s governments are functional.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

