Online-only letter to the editor: Child tax credits another bipartisan solution

Great point for our two major parties to work together, in this case to protect our nation’s Capitol. ("Democrats, Republicans must unite to protect the Capitol," by the Times Editorial Board, Missoulian, April 19)

Bipartisan efforts to improve our country are needed in many areas. One recent effort is to make permanent the increases to the Child and Earned Income Tax Credits. This would cut child poverty in our nation in half! Who could not want America’s future to be bright by caring for our children?

The crisis in hunger, homelessness and health care are not impossible to solve, if our representatives work together for the benefit of all. We can encourage them with our calls, letters and visits, asking them to start with making the tax credit increases permanent and moving on from there. Our voices matter; it is time to use them.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0