Online-only letter to the editor: Chipman is qualified to lead ATF

Donald Trump Jr.’s guest column in the Missoulian on June 23 regarding David Chipman’s nomination as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is nothing but a rehash of the National Rifle Association’s ongoing lies about the Second Amendment. In fact, I have no doubt that they ghost wrote it for him.

Chipman is a respected 25-year veteran of the ATF and completely qualified for the position. The disgraced ex-president’s son, on the other hand, is a serial murderer of endangered animals around the world. Comments like the AR-15 being a sporting rifle or the government coming into your house to confiscate guns are typical of the NRA’s hyperbole designed to rile up the faithful.

As a gun owner myself I’m not anti-gun, but Second Amendment rights have been wildly exaggerated and misinterpreted for far too long. I hope that U.S. Sen. Jon Tester will vote to confirm Chipman’s nomination.

Harry Houze,

Helena

