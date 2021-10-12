Online only letter to the editor: Choose positive

Is our democratic system of government going to continue? Good question. I believe there is an interesting answer to all this.

Donald Trump has a severe mental disorder called "narcissism." This causes his personal expressions of fear, anger and blame in all his thoughts and actions. He used his bully pulpit, as president, to build a significantly large base of followers who have been emboldened to publicly carry out these human traits today.

These same thoughts and attitudes are common with all of us humans at times. We each have a choice in life. We can either display these negative traits by being fearful, getting angry, and casting blame or we can choose positive traits of expressing qualities of love, employing pacifying behavior, and practicing forgiveness. In our present national situation, this takes awareness, willingness, and a sincere desire for healing our nation.

Our nation's democratic system of government, as we know it, is presently faced with a human healing challenge. This human healing challenge can only occur by each of us doing what we can individually and our governmental bodies doing what they must do collectively.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

