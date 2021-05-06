Online-only letter to the editor: Clean power will begin to resolve trade-offs

A recent Associated Press article in the Missoulian, “Clean megaprojects divide environmentalists,” points out that environmental groups, while agreeing on the need for clean power, have disparate opinions about the trade-offs.

I moved to Montana for its environment, so I can relate to their concerns. However, I encourage these groups to consider that we have already made trade-offs, and clean power will begin to remedy that.

For example, since 2000, an annual average of 70,600 wildfires burned an annual average of 7 million acres in the U.S. Clearly, some of these wildfires have an ecological benefit, but many burn hotter and faster than normal, resulting in significant loss of trees and wildlife habitat. A 2019 Science article described a steady decline of nearly 3 billion North American birds since 1970, primarily as a result of human activities. On the other hand, with these projects, we can control where they are and how they are implemented, such as including funds for restoration.