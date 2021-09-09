Online-only letter to the editor: Comer Winterer an advocate for community

I am submitting this letter to express my support for Sheena Comer Winterer for Missoula City Council and share some of the reasons why I think she would be an excellent representative.

I have worked with Sheena for over 17 years, and in that time, I have had the opportunity to benefit from her patience, practical problem-solving approach, wisdom and genuine care for others in our community. I've come to believe that most things in life are a form of negotiation. It takes a skilled negotiator to nurture and facilitate resolutions that benefit people on all sides and get to the heart of the issues. Sheena pursues challenges with integrity, patience and listening skills.