Online-only letter to the editor: Comer Winterer an advocate for community

I am submitting this letter to express my support for Sheena Comer Winterer for Missoula City Council and share some of the reasons why I think she would be an excellent representative.
I have worked with Sheena for over 17 years, and in that time, I have had the opportunity to benefit from her patience, practical problem-solving approach, wisdom and genuine care for others in our community. I've come to believe that most things in life are a form of negotiation. It takes a skilled negotiator to nurture and facilitate resolutions that benefit people on all sides and get to the heart of the issues. Sheena pursues challenges with integrity, patience and listening skills.
She is an advocate for our community and if you have the opportunity to vote in Ward 1, I highly recommend that you vote for Sheena Comer Winterer.
Shannon Hilliard,
Missoula