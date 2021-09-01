Online-only letter to the editor: Compare Biden presidency to others

Jimmy Carter cancelled U.S. participation in Moscow Olympics due to Russians (USSR) in Afghanistan.

Ronald Reagan deplored the federal deficit of 800 billion in 1980, after which he cut taxes for the rich, the largest ever, effectively doubling Donald Trump's net income, which set the federal deficit soaring. In 1984, Reagan began new taxes on unemployment compensation and social security. In 1987, deregulations begat the largest stock market crash since 1929, all under the proverb of freedom from government. Reagan left office with the federal deficit quadrupled and so much more shenanigans.

G.H.W. Bush implemented "Desert Storm," killing nearly a quarter-million Iraqi in Iraq, after which I predicted a major event in the U.S. killing a great many people, in their own country, alias the 9/11 attack.

Of my 11 most significant predictions, all have come true. No. 11, in 2016, after election, was Trump out!

Everyone has their pointed views, too often prejudiced as the great divisor of men amongst mankind.