Online-only letter to the editor: Confused by message from parents about 'rights'

Written from the perspective of a child:

Mom and Dad,

I’m 12 and I know you love me and all that but lately I have been confused. I heard about how you are fighting my school because they want me to wear a mask and you have said it’s because it goes against our rights. But when I have been at my friend’s house I have seen the news about all of those kids getting sick and they say that it wouldn’t have happened if sick people wore masks.

This is why I’m confused. If I got sick and didn’t wear a mask, I might make some other kids sick? I guess what you are telling me is that I’m more important than them. I know you think I am important, but what about those other kids? Don’t they have a right to be healthy? You have told me that my rights are the most important things.