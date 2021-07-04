Online-only letter to the editor: 'Contemn' self-interested lobbyists and companies

“We seldom contemn [treat or regard with contempt] mankind till they have injured us; and when they have, we seldom do anything but detest them for the injury.” — Edward Bulwer-Lytton (1803-1873), English writer and politician, who wrote the adage “the pen is mightier than the sword.”

Recently a senior Exxon lobbyist, Keith McCoy, was recorded on a Zoom call saying: "Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes... Did we join some shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts? Yes, that's true... But there's nothing illegal about that. We were looking out for our investments. we were looking out for our shareholders."

What was unsaid — but apparent — is that Keith McCoy was looking out for his own interests as well. The men and women, who over the last decades have been protecting their immediate future and that of CEOs and shareholders of various companies, and also providing jobs (one must say), have acted as they did, perhaps not breaking laws — but there seems little we can do but detest them.

With ultra-hot weather in the Pacific Northwest, and with it perhaps returning again soon, we can continue to "contemn" them.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

