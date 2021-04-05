Online-only letter to the editor: Cost implications of police wrongful death

Cost Implications of Police Wrongful Death

Since August 2014 there have been five high-profile killings of unarmed Blacks by police, George Floyd the latest. George Floyd’s family collected $27 million for a wrongful death from the Minneapolis police. Not considering the personal tragedy and societal damage, the wrongful deaths payments were $60.8 million in total for five tragedies.

Although data is not easily obtained, apparently unarmed suspects are shot and killed about 13% (17% for Blacks) of the time by police. Annually, of the 1,021 shot in 2020 (nationwide) this would be about 133 unarmed people.

Assuming an average wrongful death payout of $1 million (high average), the 133 would potentially amount to $133 million, which would need to be paid out each year nationally. Clearly, all mistakes can’t be eliminated.

The $60.8 would reconstruct about 1,500 city blocks of street or repair 362,000 potholes. And $133 million would reconstruct 3,200 blocks of streets or 792,000 potholes.

Considering that all Missoula capital improvement projects in 2020 were $10.9 million, and the total Missoula police budget was $18 million last year, one can put budgetary implications to unnecessary deaths by police.