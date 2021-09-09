 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: COVID problems caused by those who reject vaccines
I am tired of reading recent news articles that cite the Delta variant as the cause of our dire COVID-related problems.

The actual cause of these problems is the folks who reject the widely available, highly effective, safe and free vaccines that have proven to thwart Delta. They, along with their science-rejecting, charlatan media sources and exploitative politicians, are the ones prolonging our misery by allowing Delta and other variants to spread.

It's time for responsible media to say so.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

