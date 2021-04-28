Online-only letter to the editor: Cracks in dam of economic illusions

The spin coming out of Wall Street is that investors shouldn't worry too much about inflation in the coming months. "Hey, boys and girls, don't worry, be happy — invest!"

Meanwhile, here on earth, I've been watching prices of everything rise noticeably from the moment the pandemic was declared. And now that we are getting a handle on the pandemic, there is an exaggerated and accelerating leap in the cost of goods and services.

Even if this flood of exuberant pricing settles out in the coming months, we are left with a serious reduction in our buying power. But unlike a river flood, these prices will never go back down. So, if you want to regain your buying power, you'll have to be part of the flood and demand more for your services (unless of course, you're on a fixed income, in which case you're thoroughly screwed!).

For those of us outside of Wall Street, I call this "inflation."