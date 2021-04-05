Online-only letter to the editor: Cruelty to animals repeated toward humans

In my dream I see her running through the woods: a magnificent wolf, heading home to her pups. Suddenly her leg is caught, and pain radiates through her. She struggles frantically.

After 48 hours of terror and excruciating pain, she loses hope.

There is a well-established link between cruelty toward animals and violence toward humans, and the fact that trapping is legal does not make it any less heinous.

Great thinkers and humanitarians, including Albert Schweitzer, Mahatma Gandhi and Cesar Chavez, agreed that anyone who is cruel to animals cannot be a good person, and that those who are cruel to animals will be cruel to humans. Our governor and Republicans in the legislature prove this truth daily.

The governor not only tortured a beautiful wolf, he wounded the soul of everyone with compassion, making it more difficult for us to believe in the moral progress and essential goodness of humans.

Roberta K. Ray,

Butte

