Online-only letter to the editor: Daines on wrong side with opposition to Stone-Manning
Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

Your recent decision to encourage President Biden to rescind Tracy Stone-Manning's nomination to the Bureau of Land Management and continue to play partisan politics with some of your Republican colleagues is detestable.

Digging up 30-year-old dirt that, in my opinion, is not even that dirty, it's the same old Republican obstructionist political antics that we have all become used to. It is ironic that the Montana legislature approved of her when she ran the state Department of Environmental Quality, yet you and a minority of your colleagues profess to know better?

Michael Merkley, an agent who investigated the tree spiking incident 30 years ago who is now retired and now has the freedom to make such public comments, talks disparagingly about what is normal in any plea agreement, in any court of law; that is, a deal is agreed to between the defense and the prosecution, and in this case a court of law ruled to agree to drop charges against Tracy Stone-Manning in order to obtain her testimony. There's nothing nefarious about this and Merkley's attempted characterization is all just an attempt to fling more dirt about.

As a Montana resident and outdoorsman, Stone-Manning has my faith and trust. Unfortunately, at this time, you do not.

You, sir, are on the wrong side of this one.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to one Montana resident who supports Stone-Manning.

Tom Kresan,

Hamilton

