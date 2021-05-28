Online-only letter to the editor: Defend teaching of critical race theory

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has made a tremendously damaging decision limiting the the teachings of "critical race theory," which is really just terminology for common sense.

"Prohibiting lessons and trainings on racial segregation, race stereotyping, and race scapegoating" is tantamount to teaching an alternative version of our American history, and is a step backward for our state and humanity in general.

Montanans must do what is necessary to stand against this decision, which unfortunately likely means more litigation. Please support the organizations that will take on this fight for us.

Sally Ann Chisholm,

Missoula

