Online-only letter to the editor: Demand veto of anti-bison bills

"Down in the desert, I would stock every water tank, every water hole, every stock pond, with alligators." — Edward Abbey "Free Speech: The Cowboy and His Cow," University of Montana (1985)

The arrogance and bullying by the governor and the legislature must stop before their illegal plan to purge all of our public lands of their essential wildness and abundant wildlife is complete. Beginning with the restoration of the American bison to its rightful place in the natural world that spawned them and starting, right here in good old Montana.

The governor and his quislings have no right to attempt to sanitize our lands for their solitary purpose of perpetuating an insular monoculture which, in the end, only succeeds in consuming itself.

Abbey continued: "though men now possess the power to dominate and exploit every corner of the natural world, nothing in that fact implies that they have the right or the need to do so."