Online-only letter to the editor: Democracy isn't easy

Gun violence/shootings in the U.S.: This won't stop until enough Americans demand very strict gun control and enough Americans realize that this doesn't mean you can't own a gun to go deer and elk hunting.

Afghanistan: We should never have invaded that country back in 2001 to eliminate Al-Qaeda. A strong bombing campaign, void of any foot soldiers, would have done a better job. To eliminate the Taliban, many countries together would have to totally take over Afghanistan and run that country forever. Who would want to do that? Maybe, only very strong economic sanctions with the help of Pakistan will help Afghan women and education.

Police violence: Police departments should be totally dismantled and reconstituted with Black and brown-skinned people, more women, doctors, social workers, psychologists, martial arts experts and religious leaders. Only by totally remaking police departments with different kinds of people will police violence end in America.

COVID-19: It's not over yet and may never be, so get vaccinated and still wear your mask.

Failed states, or nearly so: Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria, Honduras, Guatemala — maybe only alien intervention will help. We pray for the people of those countries. Democracy isn't easy, is it?

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

