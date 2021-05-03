Online-only letter to the editor: Democracy or aristocracy?

It must be said that we were never meant to be a democracy. We were meant to be a republic. We have not kept it.

Democracy is a suicidal form of government in that it is that form of government whereby the stupid and the lazy can vote themselves the fruits of the labors of the intelligent and industrious simply because they outnumber them.

The aristocracy is, in fact, our very own Federal Reserve, owned and operated by alien anti-Christians. These are the very people that Jesus drove out of the temple with a whip. It "loans" our government "money" that comes from nothing and charges us interest on it. Can you say "the scam of the millennium"? Economists have been predicting bankruptcy for decades. Woodrow Wilson wrote that he had destroyed America when he signed that bill. He was correct. Mayer Amschel Rothschild said that he cared not who was elected to office, just let him have control of the money and he would control the country.