Online-only letter to the editor: Dishonorable discharges result from felony conviction

Of course, there are millions who still believe Donald Trump’s continuing flow of outrageous lies, such as the “stolen election.” One of his most recent is that the U.S. military left some $83 billion in “weapons, ammunitions and equipment” behind in Afghanistan for the Taliban. Although that claim is totally baseless, it is nevertheless repeated by the right-wing propagandists intent on destroying our democracy. Take, for example, Jason Rifkin’s letter published in the Aug. 19 edition of the Missoulian.
In regurgitating Trump’s lie, Rifkin adds a whopper of his own. Rifkin claims that while he was serving in the U.S. Army, he “personally [oversaw] the dishonorable discharge of five soldiers.” The reasons they received their dishonorable discharges, he claims, “ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability.” Having myself served over 20 years in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, I can state unequivocally that no soldier in today’s modern army has ever received a dishonorable discharge for the offenses named by Rifkin.
How can I make such a claim? Permit me to explain: A dishonorable discharge is one that can only result from a conviction of a serious felony at a general court-martial. To fact check see: operationmilitarykids.org/types-of-military-discharge/#dishonorable-discharge. For a general court-martial to be convened, the local staff judge advocate (SJA) must recommend that criminal charges be preferred against a service member, and further recommend to the General Court-Martial Convening Authority, usually a commanding officer of no lower rank than a major general (two-star), that the service member stand trial for the stated offenses at a general court-martial. A general court-martial is the most serious because of its authority to impose much more severe punishment, e.g., a dishonorable discharge, than a mere “special court-martial.” It is therefore reserved for only the most serious of crimes.
I defy anyone to find a documented instance of a service member ever standing trial in modern times, under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, at a general court-martial for a mere “bar fight,” or “gross incompetence.” I would further venture that if any SJA were to make such an ignorant recommendation to a GCMCA, he/she would quickly be relieved from duty by the Judge Advocate General of the Army.
Rifkin provides no information about his duty station or assignment when he was “personally” involved in the “dishonorable discharge” of those five soldiers. Without such information it cannot be as easily fact-checked as Trump’s lies can. However, his claim is so preposterous it causes me to question whether he ever even served in the U.S. Army.
If he did, in fact, serve in the army, and he wishes to respond to this letter, I would hope that he would have the integrity to take responsibility for his contribution to the right-wing misinformation campaign by correcting his false statements.
Al Weed,
Kalispell