Online-only letter to the editor: Dishonorable discharges result from felony conviction

Of course, there are millions who still believe Donald Trump’s continuing flow of outrageous lies, such as the “stolen election.” One of his most recent is that the U.S. military left some $83 billion in “weapons, ammunitions and equipment” behind in Afghanistan for the Taliban. Although that claim is totally baseless, it is nevertheless repeated by the right-wing propagandists intent on destroying our democracy. Take, for example, Jason Rifkin’s letter published in the Aug. 19 edition of the Missoulian.

In regurgitating Trump’s lie, Rifkin adds a whopper of his own. Rifkin claims that while he was serving in the U.S. Army, he “personally [oversaw] the dishonorable discharge of five soldiers.” The reasons they received their dishonorable discharges, he claims, “ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability.” Having myself served over 20 years in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, I can state unequivocally that no soldier in today’s modern army has ever received a dishonorable discharge for the offenses named by Rifkin.