Online-only letter to the editor: Do not allow dangerous precedent on Montana college campuses

Dear commissioner and members of the Board of Regents:

I recently retired after a 30-plus-year career with the university police department of a Montana State University institution and l am compelled to let you know how l feel about open-carry, concealed-carry, any-carry on Montana campuses. Don't do it, please.

Campus communities are for the purpose of education: educating and becoming educated. Students are not there for hunting on the weekends, even in Montana. They can go home to do that.

They are not there "to be the good guy with a gun," even in Montana. Current MUS policy does not allow anyone to possess a firearm on campus unless a member of law enforcement or a security team. That is their calling and their trained profession.

As state law, this government overreach violates our state Constitution, at the very least. I leave you to imagine — to remember the very worst.

Please, do not allow this dangerous precedent to be set in Montana.

Francesca Lees,

Billings

