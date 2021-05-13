 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online-only letter to the editor: Do not allow dangerous precedent on Montana college campuses
0 comments

Online-only letter to the editor: Do not allow dangerous precedent on Montana college campuses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear commissioner and members of the Board of Regents:

I recently retired after a 30-plus-year career with the university police department of a Montana State University institution and l am compelled to let you know how l feel about open-carry, concealed-carry, any-carry on Montana campuses. Don't do it, please.

Campus communities are for the purpose of education: educating and becoming educated. Students are not there for hunting on the weekends, even in Montana. They can go home to do that.

They are not there "to be the good guy with a gun," even in Montana. Current MUS policy does not allow anyone to possess a firearm on campus unless a member of law enforcement or a security team. That is their calling and their trained profession.

As state law, this government overreach violates our state Constitution, at the very least. I leave you to imagine — to remember the very worst.

Please, do not allow this dangerous precedent to be set in Montana.

Francesca Lees,

Billings

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News