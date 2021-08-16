Online-only letter to the editor: Does it actually do harm?

“The legitimate powers of government extend to such acts only as are injurious to others. But it does me no injury for my neighbour to say there are twenty gods, or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.” —Thomas Jefferson (Notes on the State of Virginia, 1782).

Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) was far from a perfect person, but in three sentences above he outlined what government's role should not be very clearly, in this reference to religious thought and practice. But can’t this rationalization be used as a test to address most social issues as well? I would contend that not only can it, it must for a true democracy to flourish.

When a search is needed of a certain "harm" in the opinion of social norms, to justify a held prejudice — then is there an actual harm? There are certain harmful acts that show a clear undesirable societal outcome, but if “It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg,” then it may be a solution looking for a problem, and legislative effort in such is wasting resources and time. And we have too many problems for such foolishness now.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0