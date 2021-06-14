Online-only letter to the editor: Donate, don't spend thousands on a dog

I am a former Missoula resident who left after 9/11 to be closer to family. I subscribe to the paper and read it on-line daily. I have a problem with some of your classified ads. There are dogs for sale for up to $2,000 each.

To those people who can afford to pay that much for a pet, I say, "Donate that money to the local animal shelter; then go to the shelter and let a dog pick you out for adoption. You'll get a much better, more loyal pet."