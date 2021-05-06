Online-only letter to the editor: Education tax credit provides opportunity for students

In their final days of the legislative session, Montana legislators passed a bill last week that will benefit the lives of thousands of Montana children for years — and even generations — to come.

The Missoulian editorial board penned last week that House Bill 279 will benefit wealthy individuals. That could not be further from the truth. This legislation, if signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte, will benefit students. Particularly, it will benefit lower income students who are relegated to a school that may not be meeting their educational needs, simply because of their zip code.

House Bill 279 provides hope. It provides opportunity. It gives students the ability to pursue the education that best serves them. The editorial board agreed that a good education is a worthwhile investment. Why should students whose families cannot otherwise afford said good education be left behind?