Online-only letter to the editor: Eloquent editorial recognized Clapp's service

This September will mark the 100th anniversary of Dr. Charles H. Clapp becoming president of the University of Montana as he sought to render service to the Treasure State. Although he died in office some 20 years before I was born, as his grandson I have long known his desire to extend quality higher education to all.

A great deal of my insight into his character is derived from a magnificent editorial published by the Daily Missoulian on May 12, 1935. He and my grandmother, Mary B. Clapp — who became a faculty member after his death — envisioned a great institution of higher learning in Missoula for all Montanans.

As explained in the editorial honoring his life, to the task of building such an institution "... he devoted all his magnificent energy, courage and understanding..." For "...to a man possessed of the vision which animated Dr. Clapp nothing was impossible."

The eloquence of your editorial published 86 years ago continues to inspire, particularly those who are called to public service. Your kind recognition of his efforts to uplift remind me of ancient words, "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." Thank you for your commitment to serve.

Andrew Hugos,

Cooperstown, New York

