Online-only letter to the editor: Engen trying to paint opponent as 'outsider'

I read Mayor Engen’s hagiographic statement about running for re-election.
A couple things jumped out to me.
First, he referred to “my hometown.” Seemed to signal that if his opponent was not from/of here, he could not understand John Engen’s Missoula.
Second, we (Missoula) do not need a leader who is inexperienced, arrogant and an “outsider.” In Engen’s wiggly words he will say he was referring to Donald Trump. But he was also sending a huge dog whistle to his opponent.
I would like Mayor Engen to explain why he is better than a refugee, U.S. veteran, higher educated person.
Privilege, anyone?
