Online-only letter to the editor: Engen trying to paint opponent as 'outsider'

I read Mayor Engen’s hagiographic statement about running for re-election.

A couple things jumped out to me.

First, he referred to “my hometown.” Seemed to signal that if his opponent was not from/of here, he could not understand John Engen’s Missoula.

Second, we (Missoula) do not need a leader who is inexperienced, arrogant and an “outsider.” In Engen’s wiggly words he will say he was referring to Donald Trump. But he was also sending a huge dog whistle to his opponent.

I would like Mayor Engen to explain why he is better than a refugee, U.S. veteran, higher educated person.

Privilege, anyone?

Tony Cate,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0