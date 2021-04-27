 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: Engen trying to paint opponent as 'outsider'
Online-only letter to the editor: Engen trying to paint opponent as 'outsider'

I read Mayor Engen’s hagiographic statement about running for re-election.

A couple things jumped out to me.

First, he referred to “my hometown.” Seemed to signal that if his opponent was not from/of here, he could not understand John Engen’s Missoula.

Second, we (Missoula) do not need a leader who is inexperienced, arrogant and an “outsider.” In Engen’s wiggly words he will say he was referring to Donald Trump. But he was also sending a huge dog whistle to his opponent.

I would like Mayor Engen to explain why he is better than a refugee, U.S. veteran, higher educated person. 

Privilege, anyone?

Tony Cate,

Missoula

