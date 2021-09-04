Online-only letter to the editor: Engen will continue making progress

I’m writing to personally support the re-election of Missoula Mayor John Engen.

As a labor leader and former journalist, I’ve known Engen for a long time. He’s a friend and supporter of working folks and organized labor, and has a strong record of good-faith bargaining with the city of Missoula’s unions and of bringing the right people to the table to create high-paying union jobs in this thriving community.

The labor movement is progressive, always looking for ways to lift up working families, and Engen is the progressive candidate in this race. His record of achievement as Missoula’s mayor is plenty of proof.

On Labor Day, we recognize the ongoing efforts of working people to raise pay for all workers, and to achieve real progress toward social justice. In my opinion, John Engen gets it. I ask that you vote for him in the primary and general elections. He’ll continue the fight and continue making progress.

Robert Struckman,

member and past-president,

Washington-Baltimore NewsGuild Local 32035,

Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO,

Billings

