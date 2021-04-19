Online-only letter to the editor: Extremes beget extremes

“That extremes beget extremes is an apothegm [concise saying] built on the most profound observation of the human mind.” — Charles Caleb Colton (1777-1832), English writer and cleric.

A recent Global Party Survey which came out in Harvard and in Sydney University, Australia, studied 1,127 political parties in 170 countries. Their results indicate the U.S. Democratic Party to be within the norms of liberal political parties in the fully developed countries. The U.S. Republican Party, however, is to the extreme right, similar to Hungary’s PiS Party.

Many have been telling the Republicans that they have continued to drift further to the right for years. The tea party movement of a decade ago defined the conscious, calculated move to the far right, although the movement is much older.

The Republicans have consistently ignored those warnings and instead of self-examination, they vehemently claim the Democratic Party to be the extreme party. After the Donald Trump years, culminating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, it appears now even major corporations are willing to warn them. Corporation’s sincerity and resolve are far from proven, but in a state of belligerence, the GOP is turning its ire upon the corporations. It’s totally astounding.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

