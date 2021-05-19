Online-only letter to the editor: Factors for our fears

“Ignorance in the parent of fear.” — Herman Melville (1819-1881).

“Men are not afraid of things, but of how they perceive them.” — Epictetus (50-135 AD).

Today I sensed clearly anxiety in the calls to the left-leaning Thom Hartmann show across the country. The fear expressed by Liz Cheney and other Republicans from forces within seem rather ominous to those on the left. In relation to the two quotes above, one can’t be certain to the fear validity. One must assume that party members know a viable threat from within.

But generally it seems that as a nation, ignorance is driving much of our fear, and our perceptions may be wrong. To this point I cite the Free Forum podcast by Terrance McNally in an interview with journalist Nathan Bomey about his book "Bridge Builders.: The numbers they discussed shown below indicate widespread ignorance.

Sixty one percent of Democrats see Republicans as bigoted, racist and sexist; 54% of Republicans see Democrats as spiteful; 20% of both Republicans and Democrats see the other party as evil. Only 4% see the other side as thoughtful; 88% of Democrats and Republicans see the other side as brainwashed.

Misperceptions, ignorance?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

