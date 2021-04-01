Online-only letter to the editor: Flag should honor all of Montana's heritage

So another genius in Helena wants to change the state flag and put an AR-15-style rifle on it.

Maybe he should find a way to put the Berkeley Pit, the mounds of contaminated soil from Anaconda and perhaps some cancer-ravaged lungs under the heading of Libby as well.

This way he can honor all of the state politicians who came before him by showing how they caved into the mining industry and created multiple Superfund sites.

If he wants to honor the heritage of the state, let's honor all of it.

I hope that when they vote on this, all of the men are wearing ties and the women are wearing dresses that go from their necks to their ankles. To do otherwise would, obviously, be too distracting to their male Republican counterparts.

If this doesn't prove that the inmates are running the asylum, I don't know what will.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0