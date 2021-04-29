Online-only letter to the editor: Follow guidance of God's love to heal the world

A few Sundays ago, Willie Geist was celebrating his fifth anniversary on his show, "Today With Willie Geist." He showed a segment with Dolly Parton. Her short discussion ended with this by Dolly: "Willie, I can't save the world, but I can change my little part in it." And I heard this said on a regular TV newscast just recently: "Only love conquers hate."

Both of these comments speak so clearly about what it really takes to save the world. It takes each of us to recognize and help achieve this great need for change. So many minds, now, are filled with fear, anger, attack and hate. Remember, "Only love conquers hate."

We humans have been given a great transforming "gift of love" from God. Yes, we humans do have this powerful and transforming gift within us to be demonstrated in our living together as humans.

So what does it take to heal the world? It takes a majority of us humans to follow that inner guidance of God's love in our thoughts, words and actions. In my view, that's precisely what it is going to take.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

