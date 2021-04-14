Online-only letter to the editor: Fools as 'ardent enthusiasts who cannot resist impulse'

April Fool! We got ‘em, but no more foolin’ around.

Look to the fourth sense of this word, fool: “ardent enthusiasts who cannot resist an impulse, usually preceded by a participle”; like fishing, dancing, snowmobiling or then again, colonizing, monopolizing, legislating fools. Drilling down a bit, look up “stupid” in its Latin origins: Numb. Stunned.

Why be so mean, you ask? Why not be “Christian,” understanding, of the arduousness of any person’s journey? What his granddaddy did to get that piece of land? What species fell establishing 250,000 acres of his welfare-lovin’ cattle range? What waterways, mountaintops, slipped away to the shovels, tracks, mines? Not to concern yourself with these earthly things, says the Christian nationalist shepherds to their desperate flocks entranced in magical thinking. Why worry? This greatest nation in history and its capitalist techno-demigods have got this. Really?