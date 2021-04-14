Online-only letter to the editor: Fools as 'ardent enthusiasts who cannot resist impulse'

April Fool! We got ‘em, but no more foolin’ around.
Look to the fourth sense of this word, fool: “ardent enthusiasts who cannot resist an impulse, usually preceded by a participle”; like fishing, dancing, snowmobiling or then again, colonizing, monopolizing, legislating fools. Drilling down a bit, look up “stupid” in its Latin origins: Numb. Stunned.
Why be so mean, you ask? Why not be “Christian,” understanding, of the arduousness of any person’s journey? What his granddaddy did to get that piece of land? What species fell establishing 250,000 acres of his welfare-lovin’ cattle range? What waterways, mountaintops, slipped away to the shovels, tracks, mines? Not to concern yourself with these earthly things, says the Christian nationalist shepherds to their desperate flocks entranced in magical thinking. Why worry? This greatest nation in history and its capitalist techno-demigods have got this. Really?
Been seein’ a lot of letters from up north lately telling of the beauty of cap-and-trade. How about “cloud seeding," i.e., SRM (Solar Radiation Management)? Carbon sequestration? Ain’t none no way gon’ work at scale in a profit scheme! Neoliberal corporatist oligarchies? Money got only so many devious moves left, homies. So, it comes down to efforts being redirected under this principle: You really don’t merit what you have now — especially in the US of A. Metastasized gunslingers; you better dismount and await the flood, drought or locusts.
Last May, during the protests against systemic racism, I leaned against the courthouse Doughboy thinking of the body-filled trenches of Somme, Verdun, the Marne. Piled there so a fool and his AR could stand in front of the Import Market "protecting" us?
Did those early 20th-century saplings end up atop each other so a financial instrument that takes as much current to operate as Ireland could start up in never-say-die Butte, America, with only a passing reference to solar?
I really don’t wish all these souls no bad luck, but with the Montana Standard’s March 28 piece of hagiographic journalism — a paean to wealth — bookended by handshaking Democrats, I’m right back in today’s Europe, where our Democratic Party would be considered right wing; which leaves democracy in a heap of trouble here.
Bill Shea,
Missoula