Online only letter to the editor: For the wolf

As the world deteriorates ecologically and societally, unfolding before our eyes in Montana's new wolf "hunts" is a march of barbarism and contempt for life. The kill having been authorized after Montana's own Democratic Senator Jon Tester supported the State determining what it does with wolves, it has begun, with a mother wolf and two wolf pups of Yellowstone's Junction Butte Pack already destroyed. Bumper stickers expressing the callous nature of the killers brazenly show two wolves in a rifle scope's crosshairs, with the caption "Smoke a Pack a Day." Let's not be lulled into construing such vileness as mere differences in values.

This is part and parcel of a narcissistic and grandiose vision of Dominance of Nature that not only is tragic for the majestic and soul-stirring grey wolf, but is also demonstrative of the growing totalitarian and paranoid positions being taken on many issues in today's world. We cannot grant a pass to those engaged in acts of hatred, appropriation, and exploitation. They must be called out for what they are. These are craven and detestable acts, and we should not mince words about it.