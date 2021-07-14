Online-only letter to the editor: Gianforte cutting off assistance

What an opportunity! I don’t know how Gov. Greg Gianforte is going to be able to pass on this one.

He’s got a chance for a rare trifecta in idiocy, also known as cold-blooded foolishness during tough times, or business as usual if you’re a Republican.

I can’t imagine anything that would please the flat earth believers more than getting back to their Luddite roots.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

