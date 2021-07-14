Online-only letter to the editor: Gianforte cutting off assistance

What an opportunity! I don’t know how Gov. Greg Gianforte is going to be able to pass on this one.
He’s got a chance for a rare trifecta in idiocy, also known as cold-blooded foolishness during tough times, or business as usual if you’re a Republican.
He cut off the extra federal unemployment assistance money, he’s cut short the additional SNAP funds from the needy, and now I don’t doubt he’s looking at the Tennessee "ban" on vaccinating children.
I can’t imagine anything that would please the flat earth believers more than getting back to their Luddite roots.
Joel Nordby,
Milltown