Online-only letter to the editor: Gianforte's 'incentive' is a bad idea

Dear Gov. Greg Gianforte:

I just read in today's Missoulian where, with the cooperation of your friends in the legislature, you've done yet another unimaginable thing you think is good political sense. You've been passing legislation, like making same-day registration to vote illegal, which makes it difficult for disabled people. That's just a simple example. There are others.

And where are the hoards coming from that Montana needed a law for sanctuary cities? And that's not even the point of all of this.

You are offering $1,200 for people who get a job. And you are taking away everybody's, and I mean everybody's, $300 extra federal unemployment bonus because you believe that people have been getting that extra $300 long enough and the $1,200 should be enough of an incentive, even if they have to take a minimum wage job or if they live in a rural area where there just are not a lot of jobs or no jobs.