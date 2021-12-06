Online only letter to the editor: Good bye to elk, moose and dooer

I choose to step up and be a spokesperson for the wildlife that cannot defend themselves. In Montana, our area wildlife is what makes our many counties great places to live, recreate, and enjoy hunting and wildlife viewing. Well, our treasured wildlife is disappearing with the statewide onslaught of subdivisions in wrong locations that are removing the habitat our wildlife needs to survive. Here comes the latest proposed Horse Creek Hills Major Subdivision, in Broadwater County, to be located, of all places, on lower Confederate Gulch Road on the east side of Canyon Ferry Reservoir. This proposed major subdivision is located smack dab in the area where local elk herds winter and have their new calves. It is adjacent to numerous public camp sites that many Montana families use for camping and boating in the summer. The proposed initial major subdivision is 450 acres (split in four phases to ram it thru legally), consisting of many home sites. Also included is a thirty-acre industrial and commercial development parcel! The wetlands area adjacent to the site is the home to many moose, deer, and multiple varieties of waterfowl. Two Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region Three Senior Directors have sent the Broadwater County Commissioners letters expressing the major impact it will bring to our wildlife, yet the developer’s study claims minimum impact. The County Planning Commission voted an initial denial but now it is up to the commissioners. Contact Broadwater County Commissioners to oppose this project as only days are left. Subdivisions will come to Montana but this subdivision is simply in the wrong location. commissioners@co.broadwater.mt.us or call at 406-255-3405.